Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with UNICEF representative

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with new UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Saja Farooq Abdullah, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Gafarova briefed Saja Farooq Abdullah on the legislative initiatives of the Milli Majlis related to women, families, and children.

The sides expressed their mutual intention to continue cooperation in this area in the future.

Saja Farooq Abdullah congratulated Azerbaijan on securing the hosting of COP29, highlighting this choice signifies the substantial recognition of Azerbaijan's accomplishments in this field.

He also hailed the important achievements made in the protection of children's rights in Azerbaijan, which align with the Sustainable Development Goals. The UNICEF Representative also pointed out that UNICEF intends to continue cooperation with Azerbaijan to further improve children's rights.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az