Azerbaijani parliament speaker says expression “Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia” is ‘too dangerous’

The expression "Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia" is too dangerous, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

She made the remarks Wednesday during his speech at the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Gafarova is paying an official visit to Russia.

Speaking about the fact that a monument to the fascist Garegin Nzhdeh was erected in the center of Yerevan, the speaker stressed that some countries, wishing to rewrite history, are trying to heroize Nazi collaborators, erect monuments to them, which causes fair anger and condemnation by the international community.

“Russia, not remaining on the sidelines, also expressed its attitude to this, becoming the initiator of the discussions and adoption of a resolution in the UN on the fight against the heroization of Nazism. But we see that a number of states, for example, Armenia, don’t recognize the UN’s decisions and other influential international organizations. How else the erection of a six-meter monument to the fascist Garegin Nzhdeh in the center of Yerevan can be explained? After all, the "Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia" expression belongs to Armenia. I think that Armenia’s actions must not remain unnoticed, and an adequate response must be given,” said Gafarova.

News.Az