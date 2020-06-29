Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament speaker urges compliance with quarantine requirements

There is a need to comply with the requirements of the quarantine regime imposed in Azerbaijan to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, said Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Addressing a plenary meeting of the parliament’s extraordinary session on Monday, the speaker pointed to the recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

She noted that penalties are expected to be tightened for those failing to observe the quarantine requirements.


