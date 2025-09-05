Azerbaijani parliament to convene special session on Washington accords

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under Article 88.2 of the Constitution, members of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) have requested Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to convene an extraordinary session.

Responding to the appeal, Speaker Gafarova signed an order to hold an extraordinary session, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The extraordinary sitting is scheduled for September 9 and will focus on the topic: “Washington Accords: A Triumph of Peace Diplomacy and Wise Leadership.”

News.Az