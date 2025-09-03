Azerbaijan and Jordan commend interparliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, held a meeting with Omar Barakat Al Nahar, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that bilateral relations between the friendly and brotherly countries of Azerbaijan and Jordan have reached a high level since diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 32 years ago. She hailed the current level of interparliamentary cooperation, highlighting the important role of reciprocal visits and the activities of parliamentary friendship groups in further strengthening these ties, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova also shared her views on the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She underlined the importance of cooperation between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Jordan within international organizations, wishing Ambassador Al Nahar success in his future endeavors.

Ambassador Omar Barakat Al Nahar expressed his satisfaction with his mission in Azerbaijan. He highlighted the efforts undertaken during his diplomatic service to further strengthen bilateral relations, and reaffirmed his commitment to spare no effort for their development.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az