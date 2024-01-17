Azerbaijani parliament to hold discussions on COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding discussions on the results of COP28 and the impact of Global Climate Change on Azerbaijan is included in the Spring Session Legislative Work Plan of the Parliament Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, News.Az reports.

According to the plan, meetings and discussions with non-governmental organizations specializing in environmental issues are also scheduled within COP29.

This also includes hearings on air pollution management in Baku city within COP29.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

News.Az