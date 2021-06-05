Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to visit Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 7, an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey working group on interparliamentary ties Ahliman Amiraslanov and members of the working group Eldar Ibrahimov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Fazil Mustafa, Eldar Guliyev, Ramin Mammadov, Aghalar Valiyev, Sattar Mohbaliyev will visit Ankara at the invitation of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group at the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

During the trip, the Azerbaijani MPs will meet with their Turkish colleagues in a number of parliamentary committees at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, as well as exchange views and experiences with them, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will also hold meetings with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of National Education Ziya Selcuk and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The meetings will feature discussions on intensification of reciprocal visits, the continuation and development of cooperation within international organizations and other issues.

The visit will end on June 11.

