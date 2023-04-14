Azerbaijani Parliament's chairperson exposes lies of Armenian speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has responded to the false and unfounded statements of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan about Azerbaijan at a briefing dedicated to the results of the 55th plenary session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, held on April 14 in St. Petersburg, News.azreports.

Gafarova noted that the representative of Armenia, which during the 30-year occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan destroyed our forests and reserves, illegally exploited our natural resources, and polluted the land and rivers, has no moral right to talk about any "environmental concern" regarding the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az