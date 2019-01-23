Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for South Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two officers of the Azerbaijan Army have been sent to South Sudan as an observer to participate in a peacekeeping mission conducted under a UN mandate, the Defense Ministry said Jun. 23.

It should be pointed out that on 30 November last year, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to agree on the deployment of 4 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Republic of South Sudan and participate in the mission held under the command of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

News.Az

News.Az