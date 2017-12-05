Azerbaijani permanent mission to UN among nominees for Geneva Engage Award

+ ↺ − 16 px

Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UN office and other international organizations in Geneva is among the nominees for Geneva Engage Award.

The Geneva Engage Awards are handed out each year to the international organisations, non-governmental organisations, non-profits, and permanent missions that have been the most effective in their social media outreach and engagement, Trend reports. The selection for the award is based on DiploFoundation’s analysis of the innovative and effective use of social media in 2017.

The 3rd Annual Geneva Engage Award ceremony will be held on December 11.

Other nominees are the EU Delegation in Geneva, as well as permanent missions of France, Israel, the Netherlands and Sweden in Geneva.

News.Az

News.Az