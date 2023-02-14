Azerbaijani PM arrives in UAE for working visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a working visit to participate in the World Government Summit, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.az reports.

Asadov was met by Minister of Community Development of the United Arab Emirates Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid and other officials at the Dubai International Airport.

The World Government Summit 2023, being held on February 13-15, under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”.

The Summit brings global experts, and decision makers from around the globe to share and contribute to the development of tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

The summit agenda focuses on shaping a better future for humanity and highlights six main themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritizing Leaning and Work.

