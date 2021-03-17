Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with a delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of plant growing, cattle breeding, agricultural insurance, as well as issues related to agricultural education, water management, environmental protection and development, green energy, and the restoration of the liberated territories.

News.Az

News.Az