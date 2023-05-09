Azerbaijani PM met with President of SpaceX company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) Gwynne Shotwell, who is on a visit to the country, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.az.

During the meeting, the pair emphasized the importance of the preliminary agreement to be signed with the "SpaceX" company regarding the provision of "Starlink" internet services in Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan’s important achievements in development of information and communication technologies, including e-government, distance education and the space industry.

Noting that the city of Baku secured the right to host the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in October of this year, the sides described it as a clear evidence of international space community’s recognition of Azerbaijan’s achievements in this field.

The pair also discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SpaceX.

News.Az