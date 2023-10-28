Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Kazakh counterpart

Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Kazakh counterpart

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to his Kazakh counterpart Alikhon Smailov over heavy casualties as a result of the fire in the Kostenko mine in Karaganda region, News.az reports.

In his letter, Ali Asadov extended deep condolences to Kazakh Prime Minister, as well as the families and loved ones of the killed.


