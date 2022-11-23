Azerbaijani PM, Turkish VP hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phone talks between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay took pace on November 23, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.az.

During a phone conversation, Asadov expressed concern over the earthquake in the Turkish Duzce Province, as well as wished the victims a speedy recovery and the elimination of the earthquake effects.

At this difficult time, Azerbaijan stands with Türkiye as it has always stood.

Vice President Fuat Oktay thanked for the attention shown.

News.Az