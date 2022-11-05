News.az
Fuat Oktay
Tag:
Fuat Oktay
Baku, Yerevan on verge of signing peace treaty: Turkish official
24 May 2024-16:40
Principle of alliance established on basis of Shusha Declaration opens up significant opportunities: Turkish official
18 Jul 2023-16:00
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation of Foreign Affairs Committee of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye
17 Jul 2023-16:24
Azerbaijani prime minister expresses gratitude to Türkiye’s former vice president
04 Jun 2023-06:29
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Vice President hold phone conversation
29 Mar 2023-01:26
Turkish VP sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PM
08 Mar 2023-00:26
Turkish Vise-President thanked Azerbaijan for support
07 Feb 2023-14:56
Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Turkish vice president over deadly earthquake
06 Feb 2023-08:26
Death toll from powerful earthquake in southern Türkiye rises to 284
06 Feb 2023-07:15
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish VP visited Shusha
05 Nov 2022-18:14
