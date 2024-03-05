Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons in Shusha city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Numerous weapons of different brands were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The employees of the Shusha District Police Department continue measures in the direction of collecting and handing over the weapons. As a result of measures implemented by the police, 8 automatic weapons of different brands, 5 pistols, 1 machine gun, 9 hunting, and other ammunition were found and seized in Shusha city.

The investigation is underway.

News.Az