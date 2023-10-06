Azerbaijani police sergeant wounded in anti-terror measures in Garabagh dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

A member of the rapid response police regiment of Azerbaijan’s Interior Mini, Azizbay Muradov, who was severely wounded during the latest anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, died in the hospital where he was treated, News.Az reports.

The funeral for the martyr will be held in Ulajali village in the Sabirabad district.

He voluntarily participated in the 44-day Second Garabagh War and was awarded with five medals by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

May the martyr rest in peace!

News.Az