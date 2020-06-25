Azerbaijani, Polish FMs hold phone conversation

Yandex metrika counter

The phone conversation has been held between the minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and his Polish counterpart Jacek Krzysztof Czaputowicz.

The relevant information has been posted on the Twitter account of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the phone conversation, the ministers discussed the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about holding of a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to COVID-19.

Jacek Krzysztof Czaputowicz has assured the head of Azerbaijan’s MFA that Poland supports this initiative.

News.Az 

