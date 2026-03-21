Bahrain urges public to seek shelter after emergency siren
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Photo: Al Jazeera
Authorities in Bahrain have urged residents to seek shelter after an emergency siren was sounded, raising concerns over a potential security threat, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The warning was issued by the Bahrain Ministry of Interior, which called on citizens and residents to remain calm while taking precautionary measures.
By Aysel Mammadzada