Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4M for repair of road in Sumgayit
- 20 Apr 2017 15:46
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 120944
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-azn-4m-for-repair-of-road-in-sumgayit Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on capital repair of motor roads in Sumgayit city, APA reports.
Upon the order, AZN 4 million was allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to Sumgayit Executive Power for capital repair of motor roads.
News.Az