Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 4M for repair of road in Sumgayit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on capital repair of motor roads in Sumgayit city, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 4 million was allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund to Sumgayit Executive Power for capital repair of motor roads.

