Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Masalli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Masalli-Kohne Alvadi-Taza Alvadi-Gullutapa-Amirturba-Yeni Zuvand road in Masalli district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Under the presidential order, 6.8 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting fifteen residential areas with a total population of 38,000 people.

