Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of school in Gakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing initial allocation for the construction of a new school in Alibayli village in Gakh district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated one million manats for the construction of the 216-seat school.

