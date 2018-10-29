Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of school in Gakh
- 29 Oct 2018 15:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134811
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-allocates-funds-for-construction-of-school-in-gakh Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing initial allocation for the construction of a new school in Alibayli village in Gakh district.
Under the Presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated one million manats for the construction of the 216-seat school.
News.Az