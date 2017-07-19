Azerbaijani president allocates lump sum financial assistance to local newspapers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on allocating a lump sum financial assistance to newspapers published in the country, APA reports.

One million manats has been allocated from the President's Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget for 2017 to the State Fund for Support of Mass Media Development under the President to provide lump sum financial assistance to newspapers published in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the designated amount.

News.Az

