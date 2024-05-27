Azerbaijani president and first lady attend Crescent Bay project presentation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have participated in the presentation of the Crescent Bay project and opening of the Crescent Mall shopping centre, News.Az reports.

CEO of Pasha Property Management Elchin Gadimov provided President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva with information about the Crescent Bay project.Following this, the head of state and First Lady participated in the opening ceremony of the Crescent Mall. CEO of Pasha Malls Group Yaman Sahin briefed them on the conditions and facilities created within the shopping center.The "Crescent Mall" combines tradition and innovation, showcasing Baku's modern and dynamic development. Spanning 115,000 square meters, the center offers a variety of shopping, entertainment, and relaxation facilities, including a five-story building equipped with modern technologies, a three-story parking area with 1,193 spaces, outdoor terraces and restaurants, and the first musical fountain in Azerbaijan.Aligned with contemporary trends, Crescent Mall features 107 stores that cater to fashion, gastronomy, health, children's entertainment and more. The mall will employ around 2,400 staff. Additionally, the "Crescent Mall" offers a range of services including a spa, beauty, and fitness centers.The shopping center, built with the latest technologies, features an AI-powered information guide service that aligns with current digital trends. This guide will offer detailed information about the various brands operating within the mall, provide directions, and answer queries related to the services available. This service aims to facilitate easier navigation for visitors throughout the shopping center. The AI guide is capable of providing written information in 140 languages and spoken information in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.The implementation of artificial intelligence in the mall bridges modern global trends with historical and cultural values. In line with this theme, a robot named "Leyli" welcomes visitors at the entrance. The AI information guide, Leyli, symbolizes wisdom and beauty, inspired by the character Leyli from the famous poem "Leyli and Majnun" by the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

