Azerbaijani president and first lady attend unveiling ceremony for statue of world-renowned singer Muslum Magomayev

A statue of world-renowned singer Muslum Magomayev has been unveiled at the Baku Seaside National Park.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the unveiling ceremony.

The head of state addressed the event.

Author of the statue erected under President Ilham Aliyev's Order is People's Artist, sculptor Omar Eldarov. The height of the bronze statue is 2 meters.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva talked to culture figures and artists.

News.Az