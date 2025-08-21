Azerbaijani president and first lady review development projects in Kalbajar

The head of state conducted the technical opening of the Murovdag tunnel, built at the 13.5th kilometer of the road and stretching 11.7 kilometers in length, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the completed and ongoing work.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony of this road in August 2021.

Under the President’s instructions, one of the most important infrastructure projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions is the 82-kilometer-long Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway. The 56-kilometer section of the road covers Toganali-Kalbajar, while the 26-kilometer section stretches from Kalbajar to Istisu.

Photo: AZERTAC

The Murovdag mountain range begins at the 13.5th kilometer of the highway. Thus, the most significant part of the road passes through this range, where elevations rise from 1,700 to 3,250 meters. To ensure safe winter operation, it was deemed appropriate to build a tunnel under the Murovdag range.

The Murovdag tunnel is one of the longest road tunnels in the world. In terms of length, it ranks 18th globally, 5th in Europe, and 1st among CIS countries. The tunnel will feature four lanes – two for each direction. Excavation works, as well as construction of 38 cross-passages connecting the right and left sections, have already been completed. In addition to the Murovdag tunnel, four other tunnels with a total length of 2,636 meters are also under construction as part of the project. Major construction works, including excavation, arch-concreting and other technical operations, have largely been finalized in these tunnels.

Overall, the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway project is 87 percent complete.

Starting from the village of Toganali in Goygol district, the road passes through the liberated city of Kalbajar and extends to the famous Istisu resort area. It will ensure convenient and safe transport links not only with the district center but also with settlements across the region, contributing to the development of agriculture and tourism.

Photo: AZERTAC

Later on, the head of state and the first lady attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 4th residential complex in the city of Kalbajar.

President’s Special Representative in the Kalbajar district Bashir Hajiyev briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the project.

The complex will cover an area of nearly 10 hectares, with plans to resettle a total of 807 families. The residential complex will consist of 807 apartments, including 128 one-room, 304 two-room, 293 three-room, and 82 four-room units. A total of 26 four-story buildings are planned for construction, with household and commercial facilities to be located on the first floors.

For the convenience and leisure of residents, the complex will feature sports grounds, bicycle paths, recreation areas, gazebos, and children’s playgrounds. Large-scale green spaces will also be established throughout the area.

Photo: AZERTAC

On the same day, the Azerbaijani leader laid a foundation stone for the Kalbajar City Park.

The new park complex, designed in line with the city’s master plan, will cover an area of approximately 11 hectares, including around 9 hectares of green spaces. The park will feature special zones for hosting public and cultural events, sports and wellness areas, as well as entertainment and extreme adventure zones for children.

The project also envisions the construction of an above-ground parking lot, a rail sled track, restaurants, cafés, an amphitheater, and other essential infrastructure.

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev then participated in the inauguration of the "Balland – Kalbajar honey, bee, and beekeeping products store." The store offers not only honey but also propolis, royal jelly, pollen, beeswax, and other natural products. Plans include bringing these products to international markets under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and launching an online sales platform. The store serves not just as a sales point but also as a platform for promoting Kalbajar honey, branding beekeeping products, and supporting the development of the sector.

The Mustafayev family, engaged in beekeeping for more than 40 years, combines traditional knowledge with modern methods. With around 400 bee colonies, their farm is regarded as one of the country’s leading family enterprises.

Beekeeping has been one of the main occupations of Kalbajar residents for generations. A vivid example is the family farm of Sabir Mustafayev, who returned to his native land with his family after the Patriotic War to restore his farm. Their honey is collected from flowers growing in the remote highland pastures of Kalbajar.

During his 2021 visit to Kalbajar, President Ilham Aliyev toured this farm.

Following the inauguration, President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with Sabir Mustafayev.

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the 3rd residential complex in the city of Kalbajar on August 21.

The total area of the complex will be 7.6 hectares. It will consist of 29 buildings with 4 and 5 floors. A total of 476 apartments will be constructed, including 8 one-room, 176 two-room, 169 three-room, and 123 four-room apartments.

For the comfort and daily needs of the resettled families, the complex will feature all necessary infrastructure. It will include household and commercial facilities, a football field, recreation areas, gazebos, children’s playgrounds, bicycle paths, and above-ground parking. Extensive landscaping and greening work will also be carried out in the area.

Photo: AZERTAC