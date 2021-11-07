Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the Complex.

The restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, an important cultural and historical architectural monument, is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The complex includes a mosque, and small and large houses.

