Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the Complex.

The restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, an important cultural and historical architectural monument, is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The complex includes a mosque, and small and large houses.

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha

News about - Azerbaijani president and first lady view restoration work carried out at Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      