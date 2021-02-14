Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Fuzuli district to lay the foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway.

This 100-kilometer railway is of great strategic importance because this transport infrastructure will play an important part in enabling the movement of Azerbaijani citizens to and from the liberated lands and, most importantly, contribute to the establishment of a direct railway connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The head of state laid the foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway.





More to follow...

News.Az