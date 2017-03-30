Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president approves Action Plan on development of beach tourism

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of “Action Plan on development of beach tourism in Azerbaijan in 2017-2020”.

APA-Economics reports that the coordinator to organize the execution of the Action Plan is Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

