Azerbaijani president approves Action Plan on development of beach tourism
- 30 Mar 2017 16:46
- Economics
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of “Action Plan on development of beach tourism in Azerbaijan in 2017-2020”.
APA-Economics reports that the coordinator to organize the execution of the Action Plan is Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
