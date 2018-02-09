Azerbaijani president approves State Program on development of paddy growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of State Program on development of paddy growing in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025.

In order to provide funding of the measures in the State Program, the Ministries of Finance and Economy are to take into account the necessary fund while developing state budget and state investment programs.

Ministry of Agriculture is to coordinate the measures in the State Program Jointly and inform the president about execution of the program once a year.

