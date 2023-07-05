Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Armenia continues causing transboundary environmental disaster along border with Nakhchivan

“Armenia continues causing transboundary environmental disaster now with the involvement of a foreign company along the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

“By doing so, Armenia violates its obligations stemming from the 1991 Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention), which clearly stipulates that respected countries must consult each other to avoid an adverse transboundary impact,” the head of state emphasized.


