Iran speaker mocks Trump oil claims, warns of $140 price surge

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has ridiculed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Iran’s oil infrastructure could be at risk of internal explosions, dismissing the comments as “junk advice” and warning that US policies could push global oil prices sharply higher.

In a post on X on Thursday, Qalibaf said no such incidents had occurred despite Trump’s warnings. “Three days in, no well exploded. We could extend to 30 and live stream the well here,” he wrote, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He also dismissed claims that Iranian oil infrastructure could fail due to excess production and lack of utilisation, blaming what he described as misguided advice from US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Qalibaf warned that such thinking could have wider economic consequences, arguing that it could drive oil prices up to $140 per barrel. “That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop: 140,” he wrote.

“The issue isn't the theory, it's the mindset,” he added.

His comments came after Trump told Fox News that an oil pipeline carrying large volumes of crude could be at risk of internal explosion if oil could not be loaded onto ships or containers, suggesting such an incident could occur within days.

Trump also claimed that any such damage would be irreversible, saying a destroyed pipeline could “never be restored to its original state under any circumstances.”

News.Az