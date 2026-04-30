Iran says maritime blockade will fail, cites steady fuel supply

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Iran’s oil minister has said any attempt to impose a maritime blockade on the country will be ineffective, insisting that contingency measures are already in place.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the reported US move to enforce a naval blockade of Iran would violate international law, adding that “with the measures and solutions already anticipated, the enemy will not achieve any results in this regard,” News.Az reports.

Paknejad accused what he described as a US-Israeli adversary of miscalculating in what he referred to as a “third imposed war”, saying the failure to understand the Iranian nation and its culture had led to strategic errors.

“If they had understood Iran, they would not have made such mistakes from the outset,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the importance of energy conservation, describing it as a general social principle encouraged in religious teachings and widely observed globally. He noted that many countries have had to manage fuel consumption during wartime due to shortages.

Paknejad said there were no concerns about the stable supply and distribution of fuel in Iran, adding that government officials, particularly in the Oil Ministry, were working around the clock to maintain services.

He added that the Iranian public’s presence and the armed forces’ performance during the recent conflict had drawn international attention, and said the Oil Ministry had done everything within its capacity to support the country.

Despite the challenges, Paknejad said efforts had been made to ensure uninterrupted services, expressing hope that the public would be satisfied with the government’s performance.

News.Az