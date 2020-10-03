Azerbaijani President: Armenia needs to leave our territory and then the war will stop

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We still keep our position unchanged. What I am demanding is absolutely in line with international law, because the whole world recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and no country in the world recognizes the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. What I am saying is completely almost the wording of the UN Security Council resolutions. And they need to leave our territory, and then, the war will stop and then the conflict will come to an end,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Al Jazeera TV channel.

“Maybe some time later people of Azerbaijan and Armenia can again live together, in piece. So, that’s our position, and it is unchanged, and it is based on historical truth, it is based on international law and also it is based on today’s political and geo-political realities in our region. I think Armenian government overestimated their so-called importance on global arena, overestimated the possible international support to them and made very serious mistakes provoking us, attacking us and now they are suffering the very serious defeat,” the head of state said.

News.Az