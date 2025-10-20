Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit -VIDEO

Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president at Astana International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.

🇦🇿🇰🇿 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in #Kazakhstan on a state visit pic.twitter.com/8JektUwp0T — News.Az (@news_az) October 20, 2025

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az