Azerbaijani president arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit -VIDEO

Photo: AZERTA

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president at Astana International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.

