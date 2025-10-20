Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president shares post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president shares post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts, marking the 5th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Zangilan.

“Our Victory History: October 20, 2020 – Zangilan,” the post reads, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      