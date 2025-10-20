Azerbaijani president shares post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts, marking the 5th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Zangilan.
“Our Victory History: October 20, 2020 – Zangilan,” the post reads, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Zəfər Tariximiz: 20 Oktyabr 2020-ci il Zəngilan pic.twitter.com/mZSigvoYBj— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 19, 2025