Azerbaijani president arrives in Russia for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Russia for a working visit to attend an informal summit of the CIS Heads of State at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, President Aliyev was met by Vice-Governor of Saint Petersburg Nikolay Bondarenko, Chairman of the city's Committee for External Relations Evgeny Grigoriev, who has a ministerial status, and other officials.

