Azerbaijani President: Baku has become international destination for big sporting events

“Baku has already become the international destination for big sporting events,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“You can imagine - 2015 first European Games and 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in one city in two years. This also is a demonstration of what Azerbaijan is. It is just on the edge of Europe and Asia. It is part of a Muslim world, at the same time it is part of Europe. This is a very unique position of our country. The policy of the country and the status of society are the reflection of all these,” the head of state emphasized.

