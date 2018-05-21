Azerbaijani president confers “People’s Artist” title on Yusif Eyvazov
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title “People’s Artist” on Yusif Eyvazov.
Under the order, Eyvazov was conferred the honorary title for his contribution to the development of musical culture of Azerbaijan, APA reports.
News.Az