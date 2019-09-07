Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President congratulates his North Macedonian and Tajik counterparts

Azerbaijani President congratulates his North Macedonian and Tajik counterparts

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the occasion of the National Holiday of the country – Independence Day, APA reports citing press service of the President.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the congratulatory letter to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the National Holiday of Tajikistan – Independence Day.

