Azerbaijani president congratulates his Ukrainian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the occasion of national holiday of his country.

The letter of congratulations reads:
 
“Dear Mr. President,
 
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day.
 
The traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are a solid foundation for development of the interstate relations. I believe that the relations will further develop and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples.
 
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ukraine.”

News.Az


