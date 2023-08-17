Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on the occasion of his country's national holiday, News.Az reports.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you, your friendly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – Independence Day," President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

"I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations in an atmosphere of friendship, and the continuation of our fruitful cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Indonesia everlasting peace and prosperity," the Azerbaijani president said.

