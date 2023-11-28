Azerbaijani president congratulates Mauritanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania – Independence Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our friendly relations and cooperation on a bilateral and multilateral basis, taking advantage of the existing opportunities for the welfare of our peoples,” the head of state noted.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az