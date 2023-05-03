Azerbaijani president congratulates Polish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate You and through You all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Constitution Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland are based on rich traditions. “The present level of development of interstate relations, which vividly reflect these traditions, cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other fields are gratifying.”

“I believe that with our joint efforts, we will achieve the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, and the further expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, especially within the European Union,” President Aliyev said.

“On such a remarkable day, I extend the best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Poland everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az