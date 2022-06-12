Azerbaijani president congratulates Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia’s state holiday, News.Az reports.

“Please, accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your state holiday-Russia Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

“The ties of centuries-long friendship and good neighborhood that unite our peoples are the reliable basis of sustainable development of strategic partnership and multidimensional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia. The interaction of our countries on a broad spectrum of bilateral issues on the agenda causes special satisfaction.”

“The signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction in February this year confirms the high level of the inter-state relations, which have taken shape over the past 30 years,” the head of state said.

“I am confident that from now on the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation will keep strengthening and expanding through our joint efforts for the prosperity of our peoples and countries.”

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on this remarkable day, I would like to wish you the best of health, happiness and success and the friendly people of Russia peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az