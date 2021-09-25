Azerbaijani president congratulates Turkmen counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The letter says:

"Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and through you to all your people the most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the significant anniversary – the 30th anniversary of the independence of fraternal Turkmenistan.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan stem from the will of our fraternal peoples, who are closely bound to each other through common national and moral values. I am pleased to note that over the years of independence, the traditional bonds of friendship and good neighborliness between our countries and peoples have strengthened even further, while our mutually beneficial cooperation has risen to the level of strategic partnership and acquired new content.

I do believe that our interstate relations, based on a solid foundation, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which has rich potential, will continue developing dynamically and consistently and serve the interests of our peoples.

On this auspicious occasion, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyyevich, I wish you good health, happiness and continued success in your work, and eternal well-being and prosperity to the brotherly people of Turkmenistan."

News.Az