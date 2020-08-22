Azerbaijani President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of National Holiday - Independence Day of Ukraine.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Ukraine, Independence Day.

Today, the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine are on the way of dynamic development. I believe that our traditional friendly ties, mutually beneficial cooperation will further develop and expand successfully for the sake of interests of our peoples.

In these tough times when the world faces COVID-19 pandemic, I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the friendly people of Ukraine.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and welfare to the friendly people of Ukraine."

News.Az

News.Az