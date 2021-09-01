Azerbaijani president congratulates Vietnamese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, the friendly people of Vietnam on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“The current level of development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam is pleasing. Our countries enjoy high-level political ties, and close contacts in the economic and humanitarian fields. Our bilateral relations, based on mutual trust and support, are also accompanied by our fruitful cooperation in multilateral format,” the head of state noted.

“I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts towards expanding our relations in all areas and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Vietnam everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az





News.Az