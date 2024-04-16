Azerbaijani President discloses major infrastructure projects facing the government in the coming years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major infrastructure projects facing the government in the coming years have been disclosed.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pointed out that drinking water and irrigation projects will be the priority among the infrastructure projects facing the government in the coming years..

“A large-scale program has already been prepared. The Shirvan and Karabakh canals are the biggest irrigation canals together with the Takhtakorpu-Jeyranbatan canal, so special importance is attached to these projects. However, based on the program already adopted, more than 10 reservoirs will be built in Azerbaijan,” added the President.

News.Az